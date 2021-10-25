HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) — An Air Force pilot from Montgomery County is fighting for his life after a plane crash that killed his daughter. Colonel Deane Thomey is in intensive care after his private plane crashed in the woods in South Carolina last Friday.
Thomey’s 24-year-old daughter was killed in the crash.
Officials say Thomey was flying from Virginia to Florida when he reported a problem with the engine.
Thomey is the commander of the 111th Attack Wing and Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham.