PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead and a pregnant woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Eastwick, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened in the 7700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard around 8:35 p.m. Sunday.
The department said the man, 25, was shot multiple times in the head and body. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene. The woman, 24, was shot once in the lower back. Emergency personnel took her to a local hospital, where she is in critical condition.
There have been no arrests.
