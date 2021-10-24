DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Dozens gathered Sunday at Wilson Farm Park to race in the Butterfly Baskets Organization‘s 5K event. The group raises money and awareness for those who have lost a pregnancy or infant.
October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, but the organization is a year-round endeavor that provides resources and packages to grieving parents.
According to the group, one in four pregnancies ends in loss. Katie Hill, the president and founder of the organization, told CBS3 events like the 5K race show those struggling that people care about the battle.
"It helps them to know there's a whole community of support out there that care about the people, because it can be such an isolating experience, and we just want people to know that there's support out there if they need it," she said.
The comfort baskets include self-care items like a journal tea. Butterfly Baskets has partnered with healthcare organizations across the region.