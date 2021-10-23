PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Eyewitness News was in West Philadelphia for one of the hundreds of collections across the country. It’s a chance for people to safely get rid of medications that may be laying around their homes.
In Philadelphia, last year there were more than 1,200 deadly drug overdoses.
Drug enforcement leaders said many times addiction starts with the abuse or misuse of a prescription drug.
“It’s widely known we are in the grips of the worst opioid crisis in our history,” Patrick Trainor from the Drug Enforcement Administration said. “There are a lot of public health issues going on right now, you know with COVID — the opioid epidemic has not stopped. In fact, it’s increased.”
Saturday was the 21st annual National Drug Takeback Day.
And keep in mind, there are hundreds of permanent collection boxes at local police departments and pharmacies where you can go every day of the year.