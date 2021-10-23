PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers fans are waking up after a tough night at the Wells Fargo Center. The team opened up at home with a loss against the Brooklyn Nets, and it all came down to the final minute.

And as if the loss wasn’t enough, the Ben Simmons saga continues to get more complicated.

It was a tough loss in South Philadelphia for the home opener. The good news is that the Sixers started off strong. But the bad news is they had to play those final minutes

The Nets scored 16 points in the final minutes, cutting the Sixers’ lead. They went on to win 114-109.

Also, Ben Simmons sat out the home opener. He told the team earlier in the day that he wasn’t mentally prepared to play.

Eyewitness News spoke with fans Friday night and as you might imagine they had a lot to say about the situation

“It’s a little hard to look at both sides, but I don’t know,” Kelly Grant said. “I hope it’s going to be a really good season, I’m really excited after last season. I think we can do really well this season.”

“We think it’s going to be a really good season, right?” one fan asked.

The Sixers will play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, and their next home game is on Thursday against the Detroit Pistons.