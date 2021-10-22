PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re now seeing surveillance video of the attempted robbery of an armored truck Monday in North Philadelphia. It happened around 4:20 p.m. in a busy parking lot in the 1900 block of North 5th Street.
Authorities say the suspect was armed with a handgun and tried to take a large sum of cash.READ MORE: Group Of At-Risk Teens, Young Adults From North Philadelphia Taking Trip To See Meek Mill Perform At Madison Square Garden
According to the FBI, gunfire was exchanged. No bystanders were hurt.READ MORE: USPS Holding Job Fairs In Philadelphia Region As Preparation For Holiday Season Ramping Up
The suspect got away in a silver 2017 Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania tag KVB5500.MORE NEWS: CBS3 Exclusive: Take A Look Inside The New Penn Pavilion Equipped With Advanced Technology To Enhance Medical Care, Patient Comfort
If you have any information you are asked to contact the FBI. A reward is being offered.