PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old male student suffered what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg at a school in West Philadelphia, police say. The incident happened at the Philadelphia Learning Academy on the 4300 block of Westminster Avenue in West Philadelphia’s Belmont area.
Officers found the male student suffering from one gunshot wound to the leg and police say at this time it is believed to be self-inflicted. The student was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
The incident happened inside a gymnasium in the school.
Police say the school has students from grades 7 through 12 and there are 170 people in total occupying the building — that includes students and staff members.
Everyone inside the school has been evacuated and is outside the building in the courtyard.
Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp says the school district safety is asking parents not to come to the location, but if they must they should report to the 4200 block of Westminster Avenue where a school district staff member will meet them.
