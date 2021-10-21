PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they are investigating another racially motivated incident in the city. Someone emailed threats of violence to a Jewish community center.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw responded in a statement, saying: “These acts of intolerance that are meant to instill fear in others is not only unacceptable behavior. It is illegal. The PPD is fully investigating these incidents. There’s no place for hate in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.”