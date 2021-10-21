PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Do you have a Commercial Driver’s License? If so, the Pennsylvania Department of Education wants to know if you’re interested in becoming a school bus driver as the school bus driver shortage continues.

The Wolf Administration said it is still short around 2,000 school bus drivers this year, and they’re looking for help. PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Department of Education held a briefing on Thursday.

It can take a few months to train someone to do the job. So, the state is asking current Commercial Driver’s License holders to answer a survey online to show their interest.

“From there, you’ll be connected to a local school who could use your help,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Dr. Noe Ortega said. “Thank you to everyone who has volunteered already and thank you to our partners to tackle this complicated challenge.”

If you have a Commercial Driver’s License and are interested in becoming a school bus driver, you can let the Department of Education know by answering a short survey here.