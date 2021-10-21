WEST LAWN, Pa. (CBS) — A 106-year-old Berks County woman who loves beer got a gift Thursday from her favorite brand. Yuengling provided a video of their special delivery to Margaret Dilullo of West Lawn.
Margaret, who at nearly 107, revealed her secret is drinking a Lager a day, so we delivered her a truckload more. Cheers, Margaret! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/vJbaCKJeQF
— Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) October 21, 2021
They stopped by with a Yuengling truck delivery of suds.
Dilullo credits a Yuengling Lager a day with her longevity.
The brewery said it wanted to show appreciation for her loyal support over the years.