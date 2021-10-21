CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Talkers, Yuengling

WEST LAWN, Pa. (CBS) — A 106-year-old Berks County woman who loves beer got a gift Thursday from her favorite brand. Yuengling provided a video of their special delivery to Margaret Dilullo of West Lawn.

They stopped by with a Yuengling truck delivery of suds.

Dilullo credits a Yuengling Lager a day with her longevity.

The brewery said it wanted to show appreciation for her loyal support over the years.