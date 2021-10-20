UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – There are new developments in the battle over who should control Delaware County’s “Summer Stage.” Upper Darby’s mayor has unveiled a proposal.
It calls for the Upper Darby Arts and Education Foundation to administer the program, with full artistic, personnel, and financial control.READ MORE: 21-Year-Old Aaron Scott Charged After Shooting Near Lincoln High School Killed Man, Injured 16-Year-Old
Right now, Upper Darby Township and the school board fund and manage the program.READ MORE: NFL Kicks Off $6.2M Responsible Betting Campaign As Interest In Gambling Increases
All three groups need to approve the plan.MORE NEWS: SEPTA Union President Releases Video Warning Its Members To Prepare For Possible Strike
The mayor has also announced Upper Darby will set aside $2.5 million to fund up to 500 Summer Stage scholarships annually.