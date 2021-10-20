CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — There have been several incidents of violence at some area high school football games lately. Now an on-field altercation will keep Camden High School from going to the state playoffs.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the postseason ban Wednesday for the Panthers.

It comes after several players were kicked out of last Friday’s game against Pleasantville following a fight on the field. Referees ended the game early after the ejections.

Camden City School District Superintendent Katrina McCombs called the decision disappointing, but she hopes it can be used as a teachable moment for the team.

“We want both fans and students to know that any acts of violence in both our school and sporting events will not be tolerated. However, at the same time, we understand our students, like many students in the region and country, are relearning to negotiate personal spaces with their peers. We hope the ruling by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA), while disappointing, can be used as a teachable moment for our student-athletes. We expect our student-athletes to aspire to the utmost sportsmanship on our playing fields and they must recognize that there are consequences and accountability for improper behavior,” McCombs said in a statement.