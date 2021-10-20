MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — It’s no secret Ben Simmons wants to get out of town as fast as he can. Now he’s putting another one of his homes on the market.
Check out these pictures from Simmons' pad in Moorestown, Burlington County.
The five-bedroom, six-bath house also features a massive chef's kitchen, oversized movie room and private gaming room.
So what’s the asking price? How about $5 million?
Simmons also put his Center City condo on the market earlier this month.
Click here to see more photos from the house.