UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — New developments in the battle over who should control Delaware County’s Summer Stage program. Upper Darby’s mayor unveiled a proposal Tuesday night.

It calls for the Upper Darby Arts and Education Foundation to administer the program with full artistic, personnel, and financial control.

Currently, Upper Darby Township and the school board fund and manage the program. All three entities need to approve the proposal.

“The Summer Stage program is an invaluable public trust and that is why we have worked so hard to put together a plan that preserves, protects, and grows the program even in the wake of Mr. Dietzler’s retirement,” Mayor Barbarann Keffer said in a statement. “The Township extends its sincere thanks to Harry for his many decades of service. I am truly grateful for his vast contributions to our community and that is why our plan offers him full artistic control for as long as he wishes to participate. Now more than ever, it is critically important that all kids, regardless of their families’ financial situation, get to experience the magic of Upper Darby Summer Stage.”

The mayor also announced Upper Darby will allocate $2.5 million to fund up to 500 Summer Stage scholarships annually.