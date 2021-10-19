PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia is warning parents of a possible SEPTA strike next month. The Transport Workers Union Local 234 current contract expires on Oct. 31.
If a new contract is not agreed on by then, the union has authorized a strike as early as Nov. 1.
In a letter and robocall to parents, the district says that if a strike does occur, the district could shift back to 100% virtual learning.
A final decision has not been made.
A SEPTA spokesperson says negotiations continue.