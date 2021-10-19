CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach in the basement of a home in Olney. Police were called to the house along the 6000 block of North American street around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

They say three teens were playing with two semi-automatic guns when one of them went off. The 17-year-old was struck once in the abdomen and is currently in critical condition.

The other two teens and the adults in the home are being questioned by police right now.

Police say the teen who was shot does not live at the home.

