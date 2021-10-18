POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Montgomery County believe domestic violence played a role in a murder-suicide in Pottstown. Police responded to a home on Chestnut Street after a neighbor reported a shooting on Monday morning.
Pottstown Police say 46-year-old Carla Forde was shot and killed by her husband, 42-year-old Edward Thornton, who then died by suicide at their residence.
There was reportedly a history of domestic violence by Thorton and detectives found home surveillance video which showed the couple arguing in the kitchen when Thornton began brutally beating the victim.
When the victim became unconscious, Thorton reportedly retrieves a gun from upstairs then returns and shoots Forde before shooting himself.
"My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim," District Attorney Kevin Steele said. "This is yet another domestic violence or relationship homicide in Montgomery County. If you are living in a violent situation at home, please call for help: Laurel House hotline is 800-642-3150 or the Women's Center of Montgomery County hotline is 800-773-2424."
Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.