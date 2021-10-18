HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is proposing new legislation to combat sexual assaults on college campuses. The new four-bill package would enact a new “Yes Means Yes” law, requiring colleges to have policies with clear standards for what is and isn’t consent.
The governor says the popular “No Means No” slogan puts the burden of denial on the victim.
Wolf also proposes stronger protections for victims of off-campus crime, teaching middle and high school students about issues such as sexual assault and dating violence. Also adding the creation of a task force to study sexual assault, domestic and dating violence along with stalking.