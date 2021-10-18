LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police are trying to piece together what led up to a shooting in Lancaster on Sunday. Four people were hurt after someone started firing inside the Park City Center Mall.

Sunday’s shooting was an absolute nightmare for Lancaster’s mall employees and customers. It happened in broad daylight at a time when most people are enjoying a typical Sunday at the mall.

Eyewitness News obtained video from inside the Park City Mall in Lancaster.

Police placed the mall on lockdown after four people were shot inside near the JC Penney wing. The video shows paramedics aiding someone on the mall’s floor

“I heard a series of small bangs,” one man said “Immediately assumed somebody dropped something because I didn’t want to immediately start jumping to conclusions.”

“You don’t expect it to happen in your own backyard,” one woman said.

Lancaster City police said there was an altercation between several men. One of them had a handgun.

Store employees tell Eyewitness News they rushed into action trying to help customers escape the chaos.

“I saw people running,” Christian Zapata, who works at the store, said. “I heard people saying shut the doors shut the doors …. we had to get people in the back of the store.”

Police say four people were treated for gunshot wounds. The injuries were non–life-threatening. They believe this was an isolated incident.

“Now it feels like I’m not exactly safe, especially in the place that I work,” Zapata said.

The mall is expected to reopen Monday.

At this time, police have not announced any suspects.

Eyewitness News has been told they are reviewing more surveillance video but anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.