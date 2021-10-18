PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the District Attorney’s Office Gun Violence Task Force (GVTF) will discuss the recent charging of a defendant for attempted murder and related firearm offenses for a retaliatory shooting that occurred in 2020. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the GVTF will discuss a retaliatory shooting case, the weekly gun crimes update, and why cash bail should be abolished.
- When: Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at The Catalyst Church located at 5541 Baltimore Avenue in Philadelphia.
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
