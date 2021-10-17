LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A shooting inside the Park City Center Mall in Lancaster County has forced the mall to close, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police. Details are limited, but there are an unknown number of non-life threatening injuries reported.
Lancaster City Bureau Police have confirmed a shooting at the Park City Mall. The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public. Non-life threatening injuries have been reported. Police remain on scene investigating and more details will be released at a later time. https://t.co/zWmtyfjiAi
— Lancaster DA (@Lancaster_DA) October 17, 2021
Officers have secured the scene. The mall will be closed until Monday, authorities said.
A representative from Brookfield Properties, which owns the mall, released the following statement to CBS3:
"We are saddened and angered by the unfortunate, isolated incident that happened in our shopping center today. This is a developing investigation and we need to direct you to our partners at Lancaster PD and PA State Police. We are grateful for their swift action to contain the situation. Our highest priority right now is the well being of our guests and tenants."
Police said there is no immediate threat or danger to the public.
Anyone with information should call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717 735-3301.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.