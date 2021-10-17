PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons practiced with his teammates on Sunday for the first time since ending his hold out and returning to the Sixers. Simmons teammates were happy to have him back on the court with them.

Tobias Harris commented on the Simmons saga Sunday saying things were “perfectly fine.”

“We’re grown men here,” Harris said. “This is not middle school, seventh or eighth grade. Oh, you did this to me, you did this…no, as soon as you step on the floor it’s basketball. Honestly, that’s the way it should be. We’re here for one thing, that’s to be the best team we can be and compete, get better as a group. So all the energy and this or that, the vibe was that it was. Was it perfect? No. But we’re here to do a job and that’s to win basketball games. So, put our big boy pants on the floor and we get on the floor and do what we do.”

Furkan Korkmaz was also happy to have his teammate back.

“It was good to have him back,” Korkmaz said. “To be on the same floor with him again, personally I’m happy to see him back here on the court and I hope we have more work to do.”

It’s unclear if Simmons will be ready to play in the Sixers season opener in New Orleans on Wednesday night.

“I don’t know yet,” Rivers said. “I’m gonna wait and see. Conditioning I would say just watching him I thought he was in decent shape. Still not, obviously, game shape.”

Rivers says when Simmons is ready, he will play.

Simmons has not spoken to the media since returning to Philadelphia.