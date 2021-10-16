PITTSGROVE, N.J. (CBS) — Two people, including a Pittsgrove Township School District bus driver, are dead after a crash involving an Olivet Elementary School bus Friday evening. According to New Jersey State Police, the crash happened on County Road 540 around 4 p.m.
Investigators say a Nissan SUV and a Volkswagen sedan were driving westbound as the bus, which carried 19 students at the time, went east. The agency said the Nissan crossed the center lines and entered the eastbound lane, hitting the bus. Both vehicles came back into the westbound lanes and hit the Volkswagen.
All three vehicles went off the right side of the road.
Pearl Caudill, 60, of Pittsgrove, who was driving the Nissan, died at the scene. The school bus driver, identified as Denise Powell, 50, of Newfield, died later at the hospital. The third driver is recovering at a local hospital.
Two students with non-life-threatening injuries went to the hospital as a precaution.