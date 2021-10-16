PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A happy Howl-o-ween from many of Philly’s furry friends. Eyewitness News was in Old City Saturday afternoon for the fall event.
Lots of pups showed up dressed to impress for the costume contest.
A panel of judges picked out the best of the best from the pack.
There were also fall-themed photo ops, treats for four- and two-legged friends as well as prizes and games.
Proceeds benefited Morris Animal Refuge, a Philadelphia-based shelter.