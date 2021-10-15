WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A car hit multiple pedestrians outside of a high school football game in Wilmington Friday night. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington, New Castle County.
There is no word on how many people were injured or the condition of the driver.
The scheduled game between Salesianum and Middletown High School was called off.
According to the Salesianum Facebook page, the pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in the stadium parking lot before kickoff.
Salesianum said no students were injured from either school.