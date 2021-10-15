PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia judge heard arguments Friday from a family who says their daughter, Ellen Greenberg‘s death, ruled a suicide, was actually a homicide.

Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Glynnis Hill heard more than two hours of testimony from inside the Criminal Justice Center in Philadelphia on Friday over Greenberg’s mysterious death.

“This was not a suicide. This was a vicious homicide,” Josh Greenberg said.

Greenberg’s parents say she had her life cut short at just 27 years old after she was found dead in her Manayunk apartment with more than 20 stab wounds to her body. It happened in 2011. Her death was ruled a suicide. But over the past decade, the Greenberg family and their attorney uncovered what they describe as a mountain of evidence that shows Ellen could not have been alive to stab herself 20 times.

The evidence includes a never-before-publicly-seen deposition of then-assistant Philadelphia medical examiner Marlon Osbourne. The Greenbergs say he is the man who ruled Ellen’s death a suicide.

The Greenberg’s family attorney questioned Osbourne off-screen in the deposition.

“If it could be proven that one or more of the wounds that Ellen sustained could not have been inflicted by her, would you agree with me that the manner of death of suicide would be improper or incorrect?” Joe Podraza asked.

Osbourne waited several seconds before he answered.

“I would have to agree,” he said.

The Philadelphia solicitor in the case argued Friday suicide should remain the manner of death.

The judge says he will make a decision sometime soon.