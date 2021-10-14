PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles were outplayed from the start … again. The Birds made it interesting late but they couldn’t overcome a dreadful start vs. the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 28-22 loss at home Thursday night.
It was a familiar story for the Eagles — the defense was gashed, Jalen Hurts was not sharp and not much went right.
The Birds’ offense didn’t hit 100 yards until the fourth quarter.
Down 28-7 in the third quarter, the Eagles fought back on two Hurts' rushing touchdowns to make it interesting, but it wasn't enough.
The loss drops the Eagles to 2-4 on the season.
Next up, the Eagles travel to Las Vegas for a 4:05 p.m. start vs. the Raiders.
