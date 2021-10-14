PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Log jams in the global supply chain are causing shortages on store shelves across the country. One part of that chain is along the Delaware River at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal.

It’s estimated that the number of containers coming through is 16% higher than last year.

If you’ve noticed fewer options on the shelves while grocery shopping or in stores, you should know that this is a national problem and it’s a domino effect.

There’s been a backlog of getting products out of shipyards and to stores.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid was at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal on Thursday. She says there are shipping containers stacked with poultry and fresh produce expected to go to supermarkets.

There are other containers with toys, tires, furniture and other items heading to stores like Walmart and Home Depot.

The backlog is across the board, so containers that usually spend a few days in the yard are delayed for up to a week due to staffing shortages. There are some containers that have been here since May, but fresh produce and other perishables take priority.

Right now, the yard is 15 to 20% short staffed and needs increased labor to meet the increased demands of the port.

For now, to bridge the gap, employees are putting in overnight hours when the port is usually closed.

“We’ve had about 13,000 containers dwelling on our terminal waiting to get moved out, that’s almost double the normal containers we have on the terminal and we’ve seen refrigerated containers dwell double because a lack of truck power, a lack labor in the receiving warehouse and a lack of outbound trucking to the supermarkets. So every link in the chain is connected here,” Eric Holt, Chief Commerical Officer at Holt Logistics Corporation, said.

While folks are managing as best they can, the company is still recruiting. And as we look forward to the holidays, there may be some delays or shortages in stores.

