PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recent WalletHub study found New Jersey is the ninth-safest state during the COVID pandemic. The Garden State beat out both Pennsylvania and Delaware on the list.
The study compared the 50 states and D.C. on rate metrics about vaccination, positive trending, hospitalization, death, and transmissions. The calculations are based on data up to Oct. 13.
With that methodology, New Jersey cracked the top ten. Pennsylvania sits at number 19, while Delaware is behind at #20.
WalletHub said that as of Oct. 12, around 57% of the country's population is fully vaccinated. Connecticut was named the safest state.
The study used information and numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, CDC, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.