I-95 Rehab Project To Shut Down Some Lanes In Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Drivers of I-95 should prepare for lane closures next week in Delaware County. Single and double lane closures will take place between Market Street and Edgmont Avenue in Chester.
Crews will be doing paving and other construction.
The work schedule is:
- Monday, October 18, through Thursday, October 21, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place in sections on northbound and southbound I-95;
- Monday, October 18, through Thursday, October 21, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place in sections on northbound and southbound I-95;
- Friday, October 22, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place in sections on northbound and southbound I-95; and
- Friday, October 22, from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place in sections on northbound and southbound I-95.
The work is part of a larger project to rehab 11 miles of the interstate.