NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — CBS3 is getting a look at the arrest of University of Delaware student Brandon Freyre, the 20-year-old who is accused of assaulting and choking his ex-girlfriend. The photos show Freyre being taken away in handcuffs.
The entire cellphone video shows him walking away with authorities. Freyre is accused of assaulting, spray-painting, and choking her at his off-campus apartment last weekend. Court documents revealed he also pushed her down a flight of stairs.
At one point, documents said Freyre locked the victim in a room and said he would kill her so the police couldn't ruin his life.
Investigators said the attack stemmed from Freyre being angry she attended a different fraternity’s party. His roommates were there at the time of the assault. Both Freyre and the victim are students at the university.
The University of Delaware suspended Freyre, and he is also no longer a member of the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity. The school said he could be expelled if convicted.
Students protested the university’s reaction Wednesday, demanding Freyre be expelled immediately, more transparency on the matter, and extensive domestic violence education. The protests have been happening since earlier this week.