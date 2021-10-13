PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a short week for the Eagles after Sunday’s win in Carolina. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are coming to town this week as the Eagles host the Super Bowl Champions at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night.

Preparations started early for Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and his coaching staff. He said the coaches came to his house on Sunday night to start prepping early.

“When we landed, my kids were already asleep,” Sirianni said. “I brought some of the coaches over to my house, kind of like in that old high school football thing, like ‘Hey, come over to my house, let’s go and let’s start planning a little bit.'”

This is Sirianni’s first short week as head coach, but his experience working under other head coaches throughout his career has him confident in how he’s approached the short week.

“Just like when you develop your coaching philosophy, you take things from the past of what you have done and you twist it and tweak it the way you want it,” Sirianni said. “I’ve been in some good places where we had good plans for Thursday night and the preparation felt right as an offensive coordinator. The preparation felt right and we kind of followed that mode with making slight adjustments.”

We could see more from tight end Zach Ertz this week after the Birds placed Dallas Goedert on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

There is a chance Goedert can still play on Thursday night. If Goedert has two negative COVID-19 tests before Thursday night, he would be eligible to play against the Buccaneers, according to the NFL COVID protocols.

Sirianni says they have two “really good” tight ends and Ertz “will be ready to go” in the event that Goedert cannot play Thursday.

He also mentions that Jack Stoll will be available to play if Goedert has to sit out.