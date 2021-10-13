TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey says it will be ready when booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are approved. However, because the booster dose amount will be different than the original vaccine shots, vaccinations will be a little more complicated to dispense.
“We’ll be prepared through all of our existing outlets and several mega-sites to meet the demand. We just ask for patience because we just have to make sure the dosages are correct,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.
The New Jersey health commissioner says each dose has to be tailored to the individual.