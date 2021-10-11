PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Southwest Airlines, the nation’s largest domestic carrier, is canceling more flights as of early Monday morning, on top of more than 1,800 flights canceled over the weekend.

The cancelations are causing frustration for passengers flying in and out of the Philadelphia area.

“They got a notification late Saturday night that their flight was just canceled,” Ken Boysen, who arrived from Phoenix, said. “First they said it was a delay then a cancellation.”

“We just couldn’t get ahold of Southwest because of the phones and computer, I guess,” Elizabeth Down, of Orlando, said.

Sunday night stressed-out people and stranded passengers sounded off after Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1800 flights, including at least 15 out of Philadelphia International Airport, with dozens of others delayed

“They said it was because of the weather and no one believed that because all the other flights were going out,” May Savage, who arrived from San Francisco, said.

While the airline cites “air traffic control issues and disruptive weather” as the reason, the Federal Aviation Administration says “no staffing shortages have been reported since Friday.”

Putting the blame back on Southwest saying “some airlines continue to experience scheduling challenges due to aircraft and crews being out of place.”

“We have no answers,” Boysen said.

According to Flight Aware, Southwest canceled more than 27% of its flights, compared to 2% for American and 4% for Spirit.

“People sitting there with kids, yelling and screaming, it was horrible,” Jim Antonelli, of Wilmington, said.

As the why is still being sorted out, passengers like Antonelli originally checked in for a flight Saturday night out of Orlando are left to deal with the ripple effect

“We had to wind up renting a car for $900 driving in from Orlando,” Antonelli said. “I’m here now to try to find my baggage. I have no idea where it’s at.

“It was not a good experience, I’m hoping they get it together,” one woman said.

While some have also suggested sickout calls due to a COVID vaccine mandate are causing staffing issues, Southwest’s Pilots Association says “its pilots are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions.”

Eyewitness News reached out to Southwest for comment but still has not heard back.

But experts warn you to check your flights scheduled for Monday and this week so you don’t get stuck.