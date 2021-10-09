PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man is expected to survive after being shot seven times in South Philadelphia. The shooting happened on Pierce Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the 48-year-old man was shot five times in the leg and twice in the arm.
He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
Police are still searching for a suspect and motive behind the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.