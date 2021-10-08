PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It will be a pleasant afternoon across the Philadelphia region on Friday but clouds are expected to increase this evening and spotty showers are possible. A back door cold front passes over the area east-to-west leaving the region with cooler temperatures.
Saturday high pressure builds to the north over Canada and a coastal low will approach from the south.
The track for this coastal low has shifted slightly farther offshore leaving the heavier rain south of the Delaware Valley with scattered showers Saturday and periods of rain on Sunday.
The lowest chances of rain are in the Lehigh Valley with the highest chances along the I-95 Corridor and east to the Jersey Shore.
The high north of the Philadelphia region and low coastal low south of the area will also funnel east winds and a marine layer of clouds across the area. Clouds are expected to slowly clear on Monday.
A ridge of high pressure is expected to build across the eastern United States next week with unseasonably warm temperatures possible later in the week.
