PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia radio legend Patty Jackson is being recognized for her amazing career. A ceremony was held Friday afternoon in South Philly where a street was named in her honor.

Jackson grew up on the 2300 block of Ellsworth Street. From this point forward, it will now be known as Patty Jackson Way.

She’s a household name with a voice that’s graced the airwaves in Philadelphia for nearly 40 years. Jackson will be stepping onto Patty Jackson Way after the ceremonial renaming of her neighborhood street at 23rd and Ellsworth.

“You know, there’s something about being in a close-knit neighborhood that will carry you through the rest of your life, and what I want people to see that can overcome any challenge that comes in your life,” Jackson said.

The South Philly native had to overcome a major health hurdle, making her even more grateful for this prestigious honor.

“I really don’t wanna cry tomorrow because I really think I’m gonna be emotional. Almost seven years ago, I suffered a stroke where I lost my vision, I couldn’t walk,” Jackson said.

The road to recovery wasn’t easy, but Jackson made her way back to the place she loves, her WDAS radio studio, back to interviewing countless celebrities and hosting scores of community events.

“Today, you’re seeing a woman who is so grateful for life and life after stroke,” she said.

The star-studded street renaming celebration in her South Philly neighborhood will be humbling, with Jackson tweeting a baby photo of herself saying: “This is how it started. I was just a girl from South Philly who wanted to be on the radio…”

“This is the second part of my life because I’ve come from a mighty way,” Jackson said.

From a mighty way to Patty Jackson Way.

“I hope that people get that never give up. No matter where you come from, no matter where you come from, you can make it in life,” Jackson said.