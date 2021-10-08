Harvest Weekend Kicks Off At Dilworth Park With Entertainment, Food & Drinks, Hay Maze

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s Harvest Weekend in Center City! Festivities got underway at Dilworth Park on Friday.
All weekend you can experience live entertainment, food, drinks, a hay maze, and more just steps from Philadelphia City Hall.
The Philadelphia Fall Market is also open.
More than 60 local vendors will be selling treats, trinkets and artwork.
For more information on the weekend activities, click here.