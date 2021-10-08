PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles officially ruled out offensive tackle Lane Johnson for Sunday against the Panthers as he continues to deal with a personal matter, but they are getting a key piece of their offensive line back.
Starting tackle Jordan Mailata will play after missing time with a knee sprain.
Head coach Nick Sirianni would not say if Mailata will play on the right or left side.
When it comes to Johnson's situation, Sirianni was asked about toeing the line between a professional relationship and a personal relationship with his players.
Panthers star running back Christian McCaffery is officially doubtful to play in the game. So that’s one less thing the Eagles have to worry about on Sunday.