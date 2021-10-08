PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is inspiring the next generation of doctors. The Community College of Philadelphia hosted its Minority Men in Medicine event on Friday.
A diverse panel of male doctors and med students spoke with Black and Latino students in 6th through 12th grade, encouraging them to pursue a career in medicine.
According to 2018 data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, only 5.8% of active American physicians are Latino and only 5% are Black.