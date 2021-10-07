OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey mother is searching for answers. John Weisbecker disappeared from the Ocean City home he shared with his mother and sister in 2009. Twelve years later, there are no leads and no signs of him.

Police believe he didn’t leave the home willingly and that someone out there knows something.

Weisbecker was a popular guy. At 21 years old, he had a ton of friends, and was close with his mother and sister.

“His sister, myself, we had a really good, we have a really good relationship that’s just hopefully on hold right now,” his mother Jennifer Powell said.

It’s a relationship that’s now been on hold for a dozen years. Weisbecker was last seen the morning of March 11, 2009, at his family’s home near 2nd Street and Asbury Avenue in Ocean City.

Detective Daniel Lancaster took the initial report on March 12, 2009, and has been lead on the investigation.

“We know the local mailman was last to see him at the house,” Lancaster said.

Weisbecker worked on the local restaurant scene but was laid off at the time he went missing because of the slower business pace during the winter months down the shore. Police believe his disappearance is suspicious.

“We believe he is missing involuntarily,” Lancaster said. “We don’t believe he left his house voluntarily.”

Investigators say Weisbecker disappeared between mid-morning and early afternoon and hasn’t been heard from since.

Police were cautious in describing what may have happened to not compromise the investigation.

“We know there are several people that can provide us with information that would lead us to John’s whereabouts,” Lancaster said.

For Weisbecker’s mother, his absence has pained her daily for 12 years. She believes someone has answers.

“Somehow let me know what happened, anything just so we can have a little bit off peace in knowing where anything. I mean, he’s missed so much that we just would really like to know. His sister hurts, I hurt,” Powell said. “She’s married, she’s two children, she’s got a nephew named after him. Just knowing would make so much of a difference.”

If you have any information on the missing person’s case of Weisbecker, contact the Ocean City Police Department at 609-525-9128.