By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies ended another MLB season without making the postseason. The organization will hold its end-of-season media availability on Wednesday.

The press conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.

  • What: Phillies end-of-season media availability
  • Who: President of Baseball Operations, David Dombrowski
  • When: Wednesday, Oct. 6
  • Time: 2 p.m.
  • Where:

