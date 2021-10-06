PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies ended another MLB season without making the postseason. The organization will hold its end-of-season media availability on Wednesday.
The press conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Phillies end-of-season media availability
- Who: President of Baseball Operations, David Dombrowski
- When: Wednesday, Oct. 6
- Time: 2 p.m.
