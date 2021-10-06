PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The suspect in Monday morning’s deadly shooting inside Jefferson University Hospital will be charged with murder, Philadelphia police said Tuesday afternoon. Stacey Hayes, 55, is facing a murder charge, attempted murder, assault on law enforcement, and related charges.

Court records obtained by Eyewitness News show Hayes previously had multiple firearms and ammunition seized by the police in August of last year, but the weapons were ordered returned to Hayes in June 2021.

The weapons, according to court records, included a Smith and Wesson pistol, a pump shotgun, and an AR-15. They were in the police’s possession for about 10 months before the judge’s order.

Court records do not indicate the reason behind the weapons seizure from Hayes’ Wynnefield Heights home. Hayes said in his self-submitted motion for return of property he purchased the items legally. He wrote, “I am not a threat to anyone and I just want to be able to protect myself and my family if needed.”

The firearms and ammunition were ordered by Judge Crystal Bryant Powell on June 3 and returned on June 23, according to the court records. Her office told Eyewitness News she had no comment, but the city’s police union had plenty to say.

“It highlights our frustration,” FOP Lodge 5 Recording Secretary John Hoyt said. “If it’s just trying to solve this problem, it’s never going to get done. We need the courts, we need the mayor, we need the DA, we need everybody involved in the solution. We can’t do it all on our own.”

Hayes is accused of killing his coworker, 42-year-old Anrae James, and shooting two Philadelphia police officers early Monday morning.

According to police, Hayes was wearing scrubs and walked up to the ninth floor of Jefferson University Hospital at 11th and Chestnut Streets in Center City just after midnight and shot and killed James. Hayes worked at the hospital as a certified nursing assistant and was wearing body armor and armed with multiple weapons, including an AR-15, authorities said.

“It’s a tragedy what happened at Jefferson, and we mourn the loss of that gentleman,” Hoyt said. “But thank God we didn’t lose more people, especially Philadelphia police officers.”

Hayes then drove off in a U-Haul truck, officials said. Philadelphia police were called to Parkside in West Philadelphia, where authorities said officers found Hayes waving a large gun and a shootout ensued in a wooded area near School of The Future on the 4000 block of Parkside Avenue.

Police said Hayes was shot twice, but not before he injured two officers.

“All in all, spirits are very high, we’re proud of them,” Hoyt said. “One officer’s home, one officer’s still at the hospital. He had surgery, another surgery today. I mean it’s a significant injury. It’s going to be a long road to recovery.”

Hayes remains in the hospital, police said.

The motive in Monday’s deadly shooting remains unknown.

The James family created a GoFundMe page. On that page, it talks about Anrae being his children’s and wife’s hero. It says he worked two jobs and was very involved in his children’s lives. His wife told Eyewitness News she’s devastated knowing her kids will grow up without their father.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo and Kerri Corrado contributed to this report.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.