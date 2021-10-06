PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the right side of his head Wednesday in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. on the 5500 block of Elliot Street.
The victim is in extremely critical condition and he was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center by police, according to officials.
No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.