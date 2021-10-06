PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — FDR Park in South Philadelphia is getting a big update. On Wednesday, officials showed off some of the changes that are in store.
The changes include a new welcome center with a courtyard, event space, and a playground.READ MORE: Man Shot In Head In Critical Condition In Kingsessing, Philadelphia Police Say
READ MORE: Officials Release Bodycam Video From Fatal Police-Involved Mantua Township Shooting
The changes are part of the first phase of a new master plan. It will cost about $14.5 million.
$11 million will be paid for by the city.MORE NEWS: Brotherly Love: Volunteers Working Every Weekend In Camden For Over Year To Ensure Neighborhood Stays Well Fed
The welcome center and playground are expected to be completed by 2023.