PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The days of running into Adam Sandler around Philadelphia are coming to an end. The actor just finished filming his latest movie in the city.
The cast and crew of “Hustle” took over parts of Center City and Manayunk over the last few weeks, leading to many star sightings.
Just wrapped HUSTLE. Thank you Philadelphia and Majorca and all who worked on it. Had an incredible time with u. Love, Adam pic.twitter.com/bkHq4bbw78
— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) October 6, 2021
