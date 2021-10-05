CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More problems on the roads. A jack-knifed tractor-trailer has the Vine westbound ramp to the Schuylkill westbound closed early Tuesday morning. It’s also impacting two left lanes westbound from the Parkway to the Schuylkill exit.

Vine Westbound Ramp To Schuylkill Closed Due To A Jack-Knifed Tractor Trailer

Police and emergency road crews are currently directing traffic as they work to clear the scene.

And flooding continues to cause lane restrictions on I-95 northbound between Betsy Ross Bridge and Bridge Street.

Also, watch for a stalled vehicle southbound blocking the right lane in that same area.