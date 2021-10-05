Vine Westbound Ramp To Schuylkill Closed Due To A Jack-Knifed Tractor Trailer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More problems on the roads. A jack-knifed tractor-trailer has the Vine westbound ramp to the Schuylkill westbound closed early Tuesday morning. It’s also impacting two left lanes westbound from the Parkway to the Schuylkill exit.
Police and emergency road crews are currently directing traffic as they work to clear the scene.
And flooding continues to cause lane restrictions on I-95 northbound between Betsy Ross Bridge and Bridge Street.
Police activity 🚔 CLOSES down the Vine WB ramp to Schuylkill WB, also, blocks two left lanes WB from the Parkway to the Schuylkill. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/JDXTauIef6
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) October 5, 2021
Also, watch for a stalled vehicle southbound blocking the right lane in that same area.