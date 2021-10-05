POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS) — A Nazareth man faces murder and aggravated battery charges after authorities in Florida say he beat and stabbed three of his coworkers to death while on a work trip. Shaun Runyon, 39, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested Saturday after a two-hour manhunt.

The sheriff’s office said Runyon and the victims worked at JNB Electric and went to Florida for contract work for Publix Headquarters. The four stayed at a rental home with another coworker.

The three coworkers who traveled with Runyon were identified as:

Kevin Lanusse, 41, from Pennsylvania;

Dewlon Donell, 46, from Maryland; and

Gregory Dolezal, 41, from Ohio.

Authorities said Runyon and Lanusse, his supervisor, got into an argument at work Friday, ending with Runyon punching him and then leaving the job site. While his coworkers assumed he traveled back to Pennsylvania, deputies said Runyon drove to Georgia and bought a crossbow. He planned to kill his coworkers with the bow, he told authorities.

Runyon then drove to Tampa, left his work car at the airport, and then rented a different car from Enterprise. He bought a baseball bat in Tampa, which he told authorities he decided to use instead of the crossbow.

Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Runyon returned to where he and his coworkers were staying and beat Lanusse and Donell to death as they slept. When Dolezal woke up and tried to escape, the department said Runyon stabbed him.

Deputies later arrested Runyon at the Lake Wales Medical Center. His prior criminal history includes a May 21 arrest in Nazareth, with charges including strangulation, endangering the welfare of a child, assault, and terroristic threats. He was released on bail a week later. Prior arrests include theft, theft of lost property, DUI, and careless driving.

Runyon is being held in the Polk County Jail without bond.