PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The finals of the 2022 Girls’ & Boys’ PCL Championships will return to Philadelphia once again in February.
The Philadelphia Catholic League finals for the girls' will be on Feb. 28, while the boys' semifinal doubleheader will be at The Palestra on Feb. 23.
Ahead of the championships, the PCL said in a release they will "adhere to all spectator protocols as required by the University of Pennsylvania Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics (DRIA) guidance for home competitions."
Last year, Archbishop Wood earned both the girls' and boys' titles.
Ticket information and game times will be announced at a later date.