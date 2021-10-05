MECHANICSBURG (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is urging residents to get the flu vaccine before November as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, Deputy Secretary for Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky, and UPMC Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. John Goldman, will discuss the 2021-2022 flu season and the importance of getting the flu vaccine.
- When: Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021
- Time: 10:00 a.m.
- Where: UPMC West Shore, 1995 Technology Parkway, Mechanicsburg, PA, 17050
